Anixter International Inc. (AXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With NL Industries Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Since Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) and NL Industries Inc. (NYSE:NL) are part of the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixter International Inc. 59 0.27 N/A 4.70 13.68 NL Industries Inc. 4 1.61 N/A -0.81 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixter International Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 4% NL Industries Inc. 0.00% -13.6% -7.1%

Risk and Volatility

Anixter International Inc.’s current beta is 1.89 and it happens to be 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NL Industries Inc.’s 160.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.6 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anixter International Inc. Its rival NL Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. NL Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anixter International Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anixter International Inc. and NL Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.4% and 10%. Insiders owned roughly 2.9% of Anixter International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are NL Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixter International Inc. 8.7% 7.97% 3.66% 7.25% -9.8% 18.5% NL Industries Inc. 3.88% 25.99% 41.39% 26.62% -40.47% 45.01%

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Utility Power Solutions segment supplies electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant maintenance, repair and operations supplies, and smart-grid products, as well as arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. The company also serves manufacturing, resource extraction, telecommunications, Internet service providers, finance, education, healthcare, retail, transportation, utilities, and defense and government, as well as contractors, installers, system integrators, value-added resellers, architects, engineers, and wholesale distributors. It distributes its products primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Itel Corporation. Anixter International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The CompXÂ’s Security Products business manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, and vending equipment industries. The CompXÂ’s Marine Components business manufactures and distributes original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting products, wire harnesses, and other accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services. NL Industries, Inc. sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.