Anixter International Inc. (AXE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) and Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) compete with each other in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixter International Inc. 59 0.23 N/A 4.70 13.68 Horizon Global Corporation 3 0.13 N/A -6.93 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Anixter International Inc. and Horizon Global Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixter International Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 4% Horizon Global Corporation 0.00% 472.9% -30.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.89 beta means Anixter International Inc.’s volatility is 89.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Horizon Global Corporation’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anixter International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Horizon Global Corporation are 1.6 and 0.8 respectively. Anixter International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Horizon Global Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Anixter International Inc. and Horizon Global Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixter International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Horizon Global Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.4% of Anixter International Inc. shares and 55.4% of Horizon Global Corporation shares. 2.9% are Anixter International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.5% are Horizon Global Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixter International Inc. 8.7% 7.97% 3.66% 7.25% -9.8% 18.5% Horizon Global Corporation 21.35% 54.72% 107.22% 175.96% -9.61% 301.4%

For the past year Anixter International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Horizon Global Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Anixter International Inc. beats Horizon Global Corporation.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment manufacturer markets. Its Utility Power Solutions segment supplies electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant maintenance, repair and operations supplies, and smart-grid products, as well as arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. The company also serves manufacturing, resource extraction, telecommunications, Internet service providers, finance, education, healthcare, retail, transportation, utilities, and defense and government, as well as contractors, installers, system integrators, value-added resellers, architects, engineers, and wholesale distributors. It distributes its products primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Itel Corporation. Anixter International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.