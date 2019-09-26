Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Analysts See $1.70 EPS; Fidelity National Information Services Commo (FIS) Shorts Raised By 0.88%

Analysts expect Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report $1.70 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 5.59% from last quarter’s $1.61 EPS. AXE’s profit would be $57.33 million giving it 10.06 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $2.05 EPS previously, Anixter International Inc.’s analysts see -17.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.04% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 275,573 shares traded or 75.01% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M

Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo (NYSE:FIS) had an increase of 0.88% in short interest. FIS’s SI was 33.42 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.88% from 33.13 million shares previously. With 3.15M avg volume, 11 days are for Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo (NYSE:FIS)’s short sellers to cover FIS’s short positions. The SI to Fidelity National Information Services Inc Commo’s float is 10.41%. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.53. About 2.91M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability has 2,167 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 6,753 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 406,463 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 56,666 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.12% or 12,254 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management owns 21,903 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fjarde Ap has 116,743 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fidelity National has invested 1.25% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Victory Management owns 1.26 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Findlay Park Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4.25M shares or 4.66% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 402,908 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 80,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 52,028 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 9 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $150.20’s average target is 12.48% above currents $133.53 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 10. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 12. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of FIS in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $81.91 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 58.23 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Anixter International Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 26.88 million shares or 0.20% more from 26.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 0.01% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). 690,532 are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd. Vanguard Grp reported 3.20 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Federated Investors Pa holds 46,053 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 4,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Inv Assocs has 16,061 shares. Sei reported 26,533 shares stake. Panagora Asset invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 143,512 shares. Bartlett Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 22,590 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 4,783 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 16,872 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 12,096 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 12.18 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.