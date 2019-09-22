Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Analysts See $1.70 EPS; Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 6.60% above currents $70.95 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 18. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 29. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 29. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Monday, April 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $7900 target. See Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report $1.70 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 5.59% from last quarter’s $1.61 EPS. AXE’s profit would be $57.32M giving it 9.54 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $2.05 EPS previously, Anixter International Inc.’s analysts see -17.07% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $64.86. About 163,862 shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 11.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Anixter International Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 26.88 million shares or 0.20% more from 26.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,837 shares. First Tru Advsr L P invested in 0% or 34,425 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has 12,648 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation owns 30,198 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 97,743 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 11,000 shares. River Road Asset Lc owns 143,512 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc has 3,793 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd owns 258,100 shares. Cim Mangement owns 9,750 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt owns 5,300 shares. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 59,200 shares. Markston stated it has 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Pittenger Anderson owns 70 shares.

More notable recent Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Anixter International Inc.’s (NYSE:AXE) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Anixter International Inc. (AXE) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Anixter International (AXE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is down 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $60.88 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 26.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward owns 2,776 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Conning owns 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 16,254 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company reported 17,921 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity has 1.41M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Monarch has 0.19% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Barrett Asset Llc has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 37,902 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 14,282 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6.44M shares. Ghp Advsrs invested in 0.34% or 39,200 shares. Boston Common Asset Management accumulated 105,079 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc has invested 0.72% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.35M shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.07% or 24,909 shares.