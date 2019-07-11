Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD)

Both Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 144.59 N/A -0.92 0.00 Psychemedics Corporation 14 1.28 N/A 0.71 14.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Psychemedics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -292.4% -247.2% Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 21.4% 15.2%

Risk & Volatility

Anixa Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Psychemedics Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anixa Biosciences Inc. is 4.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Psychemedics Corporation is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Anixa Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Psychemedics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.2% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares and 56.9% of Psychemedics Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 5.7% of Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Psychemedics Corporation has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixa Biosciences Inc. -6.61% 2.58% -12.05% 16.8% 28.45% 11.17% Psychemedics Corporation -0.1% -27.65% -44.47% -42.9% -48.27% -34.22%

For the past year Anixa Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Psychemedics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Psychemedics Corporation beats Anixa Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.