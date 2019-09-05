Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

This is a contrast between Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 134.85 N/A -0.96 0.00 Biocept Inc. 1 5.22 N/A -7.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Biocept Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -306.1% -260.2% Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.75 beta indicates that Anixa Biosciences Inc. is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Biocept Inc.’s beta is 1.92 which is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biocept Inc. are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. Anixa Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Biocept Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Biocept Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Biocept Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus price target and a 244.83% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Biocept Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.6% of Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.23% of Biocept Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04% Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43%

For the past year Anixa Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Biocept Inc.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences Inc. beats Biocept Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.