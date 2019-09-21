Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) and Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Contrasting side by side

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 354.11 N/A -0.96 0.00 Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Soleno Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -306.1% -260.2% Soleno Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s 0.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.21 beta and it is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.4% and 58%. About 5.6% of Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.5% of Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04% Soleno Therapeutics Inc. -15.71% -18.52% 9.45% 27.91% -20.29% 28.65%

For the past year Anixa Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.