Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) and National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) Comparing side by side

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 321.64 N/A -0.96 0.00 National Research Corporation 50 12.49 N/A 1.14 59.19

Demonstrates Anixa Biosciences Inc. and National Research Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -306.1% -260.2% National Research Corporation 0.00% 124.9% 29.1%

Risk & Volatility

Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. National Research Corporation’s 0.82 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor National Research Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Anixa Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to National Research Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.4% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.6% of National Research Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5.6% of Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.1% of National Research Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04% National Research Corporation 3.6% 20.91% 69.78% 71.86% 82.37% 76.77%

For the past year Anixa Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than National Research Corporation

Summary

National Research Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.