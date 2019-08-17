Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.35% of all Medical Laboratories & Research’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Anixa Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -306.10% -260.20% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Anixa Biosciences Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Anixa Biosciences Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.73 2.91 2.79

With consensus price target of $11.25, Anixa Biosciences Inc. has a potential upside of 166.59%. The potential upside of the competitors is 36.73%. Based on the data given earlier, Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Anixa Biosciences Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Anixa Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anixa Biosciences Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s competitors have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anixa Biosciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Anixa Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s competitors are 30.81% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Anixa Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.