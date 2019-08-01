Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Comparing side by side

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 153.88 N/A -0.92 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 135 2.76 N/A 4.52 29.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -292.4% -247.2% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anixa Biosciences Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Anixa Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $157 average price target and a 16.69% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.2% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares and 95.5% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares. 5.7% are Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixa Biosciences Inc. -6.61% 2.58% -12.05% 16.8% 28.45% 11.17% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.41% -8.11% -5.38% -3.53% 22.66% 16.3%

For the past year Anixa Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.