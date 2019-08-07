Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Contrasting side by side

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 145.02 N/A -0.96 0.00 Bionano Genomics Inc. 4 1.99 N/A -2.24 0.00

Demonstrates Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Anixa Biosciences Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -306.1% -260.2% Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 345.7% -87.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anixa Biosciences Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Its competitor Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Bionano Genomics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares and 28.3% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares. About 5.6% of Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.2% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04% Bionano Genomics Inc. -6.79% 6.53% -36.65% -40.64% 0% -50.19%

For the past year Anixa Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Bionano Genomics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Anixa Biosciences Inc. beats Bionano Genomics Inc.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.