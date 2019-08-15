Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) Analysts See $-0.23 EPS; Shorts at Hms Holdings (HMSY) Raised By 13.7%

Analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to report $-0.23 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 23.33% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Anixa Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 76.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 68,380 shares traded. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) has risen 41.27% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.27% the S&P500.

Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) had an increase of 13.7% in short interest. HMSY’s SI was 2.86M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.7% from 2.51M shares previously. With 517,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)’s short sellers to cover HMSY’s short positions. The SI to Hms Holdings Corp’s float is 3.41%. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 504,820 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ HMS Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMSY); 02/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 OF RUB 6.83 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – PURCHASE PRICE IS EXPECTED TO BE EUR 10 PER SHARE

Among 3 analysts covering Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hms Holdings Corp has $5000 highest and $34 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is 9.17% above currents $39.16 stock price. Hms Holdings Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) rating on Monday, August 5. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $4600 target. The rating was reinitiated by Leerink Swann with “Outperform” on Monday, August 5.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.42 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 34.32 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.