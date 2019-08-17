Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) Analysts See $-0.23 EPS; Guggenheim Capital Cut Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 10.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 14,465 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 126,446 shares with $12.73M value, down from 140,911 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $59.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.37. About 1.21M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019

Analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to report $-0.23 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 23.33% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Anixa Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 76.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 15,560 shares traded. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) has risen 41.27% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.27% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -5.38% below currents $125.37 stock price. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 13 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform”. SunTrust initiated Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance accumulated 2.18M shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation reported 2.98% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cwm Ltd Com owns 813 shares. Veritable Lp owns 26,304 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 41,590 are owned by Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 322,484 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc reported 2.85 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 99,568 were reported by Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 126,446 shares. Howard Management accumulated 101,463 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Rockland owns 2,944 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Caxton Assocs LP has 0.06% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 4,277 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 101,519 shares. South Texas Money Management owns 21,586 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pictet North America Advsr Sa reported 7,117 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) stake by 37,546 shares to 146,793 valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Charter Communications Inc N stake by 2,926 shares and now owns 67,673 shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was raised too.