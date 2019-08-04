Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (ANIX) Analysts See $-0.23 EPS; American Electric Power Co Has 1.19 Sentiment

Analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to report $-0.23 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 23.33% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Anixa Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see 76.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 22,092 shares traded. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) has risen 41.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.27% the S&P500.

American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 352 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 296 decreased and sold their positions in American Electric Power Co Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 352.66 million shares, down from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Electric Power Co Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 258 Increased: 246 New Position: 106.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company has market cap of $90.64 million. The firm develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50 million for 18.33 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $43.80 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 22.17 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

