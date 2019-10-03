Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Both Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 55 3.29 13.46M 2.05 26.83 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 -0.08 34.00M -4.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 24,322,370.80% 7.2% 6.7% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 158,360,503.03% 619.9% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta means Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Theravance Biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.75 beta which makes it 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Theravance Biopharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $55, with potential upside of 191.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 88.1%. About 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance while Theravance Biopharma Inc. has -18.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.