Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Both Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.11 N/A 2.05 26.83 Teligent Inc. 1 0.81 N/A -0.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.11. Teligent Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. Its competitor Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Anika Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teligent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 85.2%. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Teligent Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.