Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

We are contrasting Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 41 6.88 N/A 2.05 26.83 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 40.56 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. About 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.