Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.18 N/A 2.05 26.83 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.11 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 1.59 beta which is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. Its competitor Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Anika Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -38.33% and an $35 consensus price target. On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 187.36% and its consensus price target is $20. The results provided earlier shows that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 90.8%. About 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.