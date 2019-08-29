Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

As Biotechnology companies, Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 39 7.23 N/A 2.05 26.83 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.26 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 highlights Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Innoviva Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Innoviva Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.11 beta. From a competition point of view, Innoviva Inc. has a 1.5 beta which is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.1 and a Quick Ratio of 16.1. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 42.5 and has 42.5 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -38.76% and an $35 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 80.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Innoviva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance while Innoviva Inc. has -31.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Innoviva Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.