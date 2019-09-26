Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 42 6.76 N/A 2.05 26.83 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Anika Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anika Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 0%. Insiders held 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.