Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 35 5.43 N/A 2.06 18.55 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.77 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 demonstrates Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Anika Therapeutics Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is currently more expensive than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is $38.67, with potential downside of -6.68%. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $66.33, while its potential upside is 6.71%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.1% and 86.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.