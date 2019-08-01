Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Both Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 37 6.97 N/A 2.06 18.55 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 461.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -3.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.1. The Current Ratio of rival Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -29.81% at a $38.67 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. 1.3% are Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 57.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 8 of the 9 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.