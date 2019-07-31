Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) Reaches $56.73 52-Week High; Allstate Has 0.93 Sentiment

The stock of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) hit a new 52-week high and has $60.70 target or 7.00% above today’s $56.73 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $781.90M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $60.70 price target is reached, the company will be worth $54.73 million more. The stock increased 6.00% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 114,288 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 0.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE

Allstate Corp (ALL) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 297 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 318 cut down and sold their equity positions in Allstate Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 247.17 million shares, down from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Allstate Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 10 to 9 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 272 Increased: 206 New Position: 91.

Among 3 analysts covering Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anika Therapeutics Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Barrington. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 22 by Sidoti. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was downgraded by First Analysis to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Sidoti.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $781.90 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 27.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 26.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.38 million for 36.37 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.79% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 6.13% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $108.07. About 1.43 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $36.00 billion. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.42 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.

