Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) Reaches $55.87 52-Week High; 3D Systems (DDD) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

The stock of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) hit a new 52-week high and has $58.10 target or 4.00% above today’s $55.87 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $770.05 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $58.10 price target is reached, the company will be worth $30.80M more. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 16,588 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting

Among 6 analysts covering 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. 3D Systems has $18 highest and $8 lowest target. $10.86’s average target is 57.62% above currents $6.89 stock price. 3D Systems had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) rating on Friday, March 1. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $10 target. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by B. Riley & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Bank of America. FBR Capital upgraded the shares of DDD in report on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, May 10. See 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) latest ratings:

More notable recent Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Anika Therapeutics’ (ANIK) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Anika Therapeutics Stock Crushed It Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Earnings Breakouts To Watch – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $33,200 activity. $33,200 worth of stock was bought by Darling Joseph G on Thursday, February 28.

Among 3 analysts covering Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anika Therapeutics Inc has $44 highest and $35 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is -30.79% below currents $55.87 stock price. Anika Therapeutics Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was downgraded by First Analysis to “Hold”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Sidoti given on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Barrington.

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 26.42% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.38M for 35.81 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.79% negative EPS growth.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $770.05 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 27.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 122,955 shares traded. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 27.72% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 23/04/2018 – 3D Systems Moves Manufacturers from Prototyping to Production – Showcasing New Solutions at RAPID+TCT 2018, Including Figure 4; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. EPS 1C; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q ADJ EPS 5C, PRELIM. 3C-5C; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington lngalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – 3D Systems’ Figure 4™ 3D Printing Platform Selected for U.S. Air Force Research into Rapid Part Replacement; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington lngalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuilding; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $165.9M, EST. $159.7M; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +48.2%, EST. +47.9%

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $814.07 million. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing.