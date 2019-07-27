Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) Reaches $55.85 52-Week High; Vistra Energy (VST) Sellers Decreased By 5.82% Their Shorts

The stock of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) hit a new 52-week high and has $60.88 target or 9.00% above today’s $55.85 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $793.46M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $60.88 price target is reached, the company will be worth $71.41 million more. The stock increased 6.18% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 462,332 shares traded or 139.27% up from the average. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 0.63% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23; 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC – PLANS TO UTILIZE EXISTING CASH ON HAND TO FUND ASR PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) had a decrease of 5.82% in short interest. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) has risen 6.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $793.46 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 27.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.

Among 3 analysts covering Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anika Therapeutics Inc has $44 highest and $35 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is -30.76% below currents $55.85 stock price. Anika Therapeutics Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral”. Sidoti maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by First Analysis. The stock of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barrington.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $33,200 activity. Darling Joseph G bought $33,200 worth of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Anika Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 13.00 million shares or 2.43% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 258,738 shares. Ellington Management Gp Lc has 0.04% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 17,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P accumulated 0% or 1,077 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 43 shares. Dupont Management Corporation reported 0.01% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability holds 90,945 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 23,940 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 0.9% or 205,609 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) or 21,400 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 84,156 shares. Citadel Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 160,259 shares.

