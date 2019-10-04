Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) EPS Estimated At $0.41; Orion Marine Group (ORN)’s Sentiment Is 0.41

Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 22.64% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. ANIK’s profit would be $5.65M giving it 34.18 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Anika Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -38.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 116,907 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC – PLANS TO UTILIZE EXISTING CASH ON HAND TO FUND ASR PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

Orion Marine Group Inc (ORN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.41 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.83, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 26 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 63 reduced and sold their positions in Orion Marine Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 17.65 million shares, down from 22.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Orion Marine Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 26 Increased: 12 New Position: 14.



Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $772.67 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 27.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Anika Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 13.49 million shares or 3.81% more from 13.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,002 were accumulated by Bokf Na. 6,786 are held by Tudor Invest Et Al. D E Shaw owns 413,051 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Group One Trading L P accumulated 1,107 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 10,400 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd has 0.35% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 1.63 million shares. Btim Corporation reported 371,190 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 31,418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 227,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn has 274,699 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Bridges Management Inc reported 0.04% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). The New York-based Diker Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Analysts await Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 113.64% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. ORN’s profit will be $886,515 for 33.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Orion Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $383,864 activity.

The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 78,695 shares traded. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) has declined 54.93% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.93% the S&P500.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction firm in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. The company has market cap of $119.98 million. It operates through two divisions, Heavy Civil Marine Construction and Commercial Concrete Construction. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s marine construction services include construction, restoration, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

