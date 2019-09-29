Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) EPS Estimated At $0.41; Citigroup (C) Sellers Decreased By 20.58% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 22.64% from last quarter’s $0.53 EPS. ANIK’s profit would be $5.65 million giving it 32.87 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Anika Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -38.81% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 146,233 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK); 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) had a decrease of 20.58% in short interest. C’s SI was 15.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.58% from 19.57 million shares previously. With 13.15 million avg volume, 1 days are for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s short sellers to cover C’s short positions. The SI to Citigroup Inc’s float is 0.66%. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 18/04/2018 – CITI TO FIND NEW GLOBAL CORPORATE BANK HEAD FOR TECH GROUP; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP TO ISSUE PRIVATE LABEL CARD FOR LL BEAN THIS YEAR

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.13% above currents $69.46 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $156.91 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold Citigroup Inc. shares while 485 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold Anika Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $743.04 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 26.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.