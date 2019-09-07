Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Comparison side by side

Since Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 6.99 N/A 2.05 26.83 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

18.1 and 16.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11 and 11 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.2% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.