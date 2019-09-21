Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparison side by side

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 42 6.65 N/A 2.05 26.83 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.11 beta. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.1. The Current Ratio of rival Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.1. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.