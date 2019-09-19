Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Contrasting side by side

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 41 6.88 N/A 2.05 26.83 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Risk and Volatility

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.11 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are 18.1 and 16.1. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 12.1 and 12.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Savara Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44.9% of Savara Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Savara Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.