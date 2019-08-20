Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparison side by side

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 39 7.27 N/A 2.05 26.83 Novavax Inc. 12 5.98 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio is 16.1. On the competitive side is, Novavax Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.9 Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The downside potential is -32.71% for Anika Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $38.67. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc.’s average price target is $1.35, while its potential downside is -81.48%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Anika Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares and 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.