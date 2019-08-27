Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 39 7.11 N/A 2.05 26.83 InflaRx N.V. 25 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anika Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -19% -18.2%

Liquidity

18.1 and 16.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. Its rival InflaRx N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.1 and 18.1 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Anika Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a -37.66% downside potential and an average price target of $35. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 126.42%. The results provided earlier shows that InflaRx N.V. appears more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares and 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% InflaRx N.V. 1.71% -13.12% -93.41% -90.91% -90.11% -91.81%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.