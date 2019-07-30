Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Comparing side by side

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 37 6.73 N/A 2.06 18.55 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.25 N/A -4.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.24 beta indicates that Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 3.06 which is 206.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$38.67 is Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -27.31%. On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 361.54% and its consensus price target is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Anika Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.