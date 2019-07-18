Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 36 5.35 N/A 2.06 18.55 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 10.7% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. are 18.1 and 16.1. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 11.9 and 11.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $38.67, and a -5.87% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.1% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.8% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. -6.05% 18.95% -1.82% -0.05% 0.63% 13.72% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -5.39% -4.88% -9.61% -1.74% -50.93% -39.28%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.