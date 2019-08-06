Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 37 6.89 N/A 2.05 26.83 CorMedix Inc. 9 356.20 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates Anika Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta and it is 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 16.1 while its Current Ratio is 18.1. Meanwhile, CorMedix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $38.67, while its potential downside is -28.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.