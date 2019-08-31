Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.15 N/A 2.05 26.83 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1123.66 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential downside is -38.34%. Meanwhile, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $15.25, while its potential upside is 165.68%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Anika Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 0% respectively. About 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.