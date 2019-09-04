Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Comparison side by side

Both Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 40 7.08 N/A 2.05 26.83 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.11 and its 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.98 which is 198.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. is 18.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.1. The Current Ratio of rival Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Anika Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -36.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.6% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.