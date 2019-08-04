Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 37 6.96 N/A 2.05 26.83 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Demonstrates Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $38.67, while its potential downside is -29.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.