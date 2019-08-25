Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Contrasting side by side

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 39 7.08 N/A 2.05 26.83 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 114.88 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Albireo Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, and a -37.40% downside potential. On the other hand, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 160.50% and its consensus target price is $62. The information presented earlier suggests that Albireo Pharma Inc. looks more robust than Anika Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 79.2% respectively. About 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.