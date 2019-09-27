Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparison side by side

Both Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics Inc. 55 3.05 13.46M 2.05 26.83 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 3.46M -2.71 0.00

Demonstrates Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics Inc. 24,296,028.88% 7.2% 6.7% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 124,397,785.29% -67.4% -61.7%

Volatility & Risk

Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.11 and it happens to be 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta and it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

18.1 and 16.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anika Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 1,350.15%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anika Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 61.1% respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Anika Therapeutics Inc. has 63.91% stronger performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has -85.14% weaker performance.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.