Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) Analysts See $0.42 EPS; Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) Covered By 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 38.24% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. ANIK’s profit would be $5.97M giving it 24.50 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Anika Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 35.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 176,135 shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 0.63% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Joseph Darling Named CEO, Director; 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Anika at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Anika Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $584.76 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 20.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Anika Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 13.00 million shares or 2.43% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,209 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.03% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 197,654 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 14,916 shares. Teton Advisors invested in 40,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 77,358 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited accumulated 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,267 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Co holds 708 shares. Comerica National Bank has 14,079 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated owns 80,949 shares. Ameritas Partners has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 1,202 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 69,997 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $33,200 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $33,200 were bought by Darling Joseph G on Thursday, February 28.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 124,229 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 10.28% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C

Continental Building Products, Inc. makes and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company has market cap of $913.50 million. The firm sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense names. It has a 12.49 P/E ratio.