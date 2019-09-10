Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Position by $930,090; Point72 Asset Management LP Holding in Grubhub (GRUB) Has Lifted as Stock Declined

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 31,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 68.01% . The institutional investor held 205,609 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, down from 236,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $773.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 32,521 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 05/03/2018 – JOSEPH DARLING NAMED CEO & DIRECTOR OF ANIKA THERAPEUTICS; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS $30M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Anika at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis Today; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 23/05/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC – PLANS TO UTILIZE EXISTING CASH ON HAND TO FUND ASR PROGRAM

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 218.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 37,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 54,629 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 17,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 358,858 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares to 222,139 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold ANIK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 13.00 million shares or 2.43% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 77,358 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 9,495 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 365,410 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.02 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. South Dakota Council reported 0.05% stake. D E Shaw & Com accumulated 311,608 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 197,654 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 1,202 shares. Principal Finance has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Comerica Bancshares has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 14,079 shares. Raymond James & reported 7,721 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) or 115,566 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 42,538 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement holds 84,156 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 69,997 shares.

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 22.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.81 million for 33.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.81% negative EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 1.52M shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 44,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,003 shares, and cut its stake in Sonos Inc.