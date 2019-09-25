Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Holder South Dakota Investment Council Decreased Holding; Toron Capital Markets Maintains Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 4787.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 476,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 486,000 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.97 million, up from 9,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.91. About 280,744 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 18,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 68.01% . The institutional investor held 61,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, down from 79,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Anika Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $728.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 22,846 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIK News: 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Now Expects Total Rev Growth to Be Flat for the Full Yr of 2018; 18/04/2018 – Anika to Issue First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Highlights on Wednesday, May 2; 23/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 05/03/2018 – ANIKA THERAPEUTICS NAMES DARLING CEO; SHERWOOD TO RETIRE; 15/03/2018 – Anika Non-Deal Roadshow Set By First Analysis for Mar. 22-23; 06/03/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 2018 AAOS Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Anika Therapeutics 1Q Rev $21.3M; 05/03/2018 Joseph Darling Named CEO and Director of Anika Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – Anika to Showcase Commercial and Pipeline Portfolio at 18th Bi-Annual European Society for Sports Traumatology, Knee Surgery an; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anika Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIK)

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 30,000 shares to 139,100 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 130,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 22.64% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.53 per share. ANIK’s profit will be $5.65M for 32.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold ANIK shares while 42 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 13.49 million shares or 3.81% more from 13.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 20,492 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 10,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,755 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 6,520 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Diker Mngmt Limited Liability holds 30,587 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co owns 6,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alberta Inv Management stated it has 8,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Bridges Management has invested 0.04% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.02% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). 196,841 are held by Northern Trust. Aqr Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 157,559 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) or 444,222 shares.

