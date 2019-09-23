ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 72 4.07 N/A 1.15 73.62 Zymeworks Inc. 21 21.05 N/A -0.94 0.00

Demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zymeworks Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Zymeworks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.87% and an $74.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Zymeworks Inc. is $37.75, which is potential 37.57% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Zymeworks Inc. appears more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.2% of Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Zymeworks Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.