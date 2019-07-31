ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Both ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.95 N/A 1.30 53.14 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.30 N/A 2.29 72.97

Table 1 demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has higher revenue and earnings than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.33 shows that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.54 beta and it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

$75 is ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -12.17%. Competitively Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus target price of $215.86, with potential upside of 27.32%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated seems more appealing than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.