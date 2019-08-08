ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 4.21 N/A 1.15 73.62 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.16 shows that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Savara Inc.’s 0.22 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Savara Inc. is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.1. Savara Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.28% and an $75 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 44.9%. About 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.89% stronger performance while Savara Inc. has -66.45% weaker performance.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Savara Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.