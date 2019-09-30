ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.66 9.22M 1.15 73.62 Personalis Inc. 18 -1.11 20.97M -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13,331,405.44% 7% 3.1% Personalis Inc. 119,351,166.76% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Personalis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Personalis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 2.94% at a $74.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Personalis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Personalis Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.