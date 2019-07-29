ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Since ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 4.88 N/A 1.30 53.14 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.57 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.33 beta indicates that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 132.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$75 is ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -10.99%. Competitively the consensus target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 52.67% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. seems more appealing than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. Comparatively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 53.58% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.