ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

As Biotechnology businesses, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 72 4.30 N/A 1.15 73.62 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk & Volatility

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 116.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has beta of 2.24 which is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $74.5, with potential downside of -2.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 8 of the 9 factors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.