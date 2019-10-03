ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.66 9.22M 1.15 73.62 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13,300,634.74% 7% 3.1% Forward Pharma A/S 407,135,362.01% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.16 beta indicates that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 116.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and has 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.89% for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $74.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 20.6%. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forward Pharma A/S.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.